Editor,
Please refer to my letter published last week in which I warned seniors about calling EMT’s unless absolutely necessary. I would like to retract the statements I made. I received a very nice visit from two members of the district and they explained that the charge was a mistake as they normally do not charge seniors because they know medicare will not pay for a home visit.
They explained that property taxes only pays for a portion of their budget and they try to bill costs to people with insurance that will cover it. I was given a full refund. So all you seniors ignore what I said in my letter last week.
Walter Holcombe
Patterson resident
