On 2/23/20, my wife who is in her 80’s fell and hit her head on the floor. I called the EMT’s at Patterson Ambulance District who came out and checked her vital signs and said she seemed ok. Last week I got a $300 bill from them in spite of the fact that I pay taxes on my home to them. My insurance would not cover this since she was not transported to hospital. I would like to warn all senior citizens not to call them unless absolutely necessary or you will get a large bill like mine. I would like to know where theses taxes we pay are going since you have to pay for their services. Fortunately, I can come up with this payment but I pity seniors in financial distress who possibly can”t pay. In my case, I could have taken her to a hospital emergency room and my co-pay would have been less than that. Seniors beware!
Walter Holcombe
Patterson resident
