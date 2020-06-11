Editor,
As of today, Patterson’s self response rate for the 2020 Census is 62.9 percent. That is lower than the 63.6 percent response rate for households in Stanislaus County.
The higher the self-response rate, the fewer households that census takers will need to contact during the Nonreponse Followup phase of the 2020 Census. This means fewer census takers knocking on doors.
Due to COVID-19, there have been some operational adjustments for the 2020 Census.
Every household has the option of responding online, by mail, or by phone.
The 2020 Census population count will be used for the next ten years to determine how hundreds of billions of federal dollars per year are allocated to communities for schools, roads, emergency response, and other vital services.
Please let me know if I can answer any questions, if you would like to schedule an interview, or I may provide you quotes or photos.
Let’s get Patterson’s response rate up!
MARNA DAVIS
Media Specialist - Central and Northeast CA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.