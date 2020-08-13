Editor,
Many of us who have a few decades of life under our belts realize that we are living in historic times. At no time in modern history have we had so much on our plate to deal with.
Let’s start with COVID-19. The death count worldwide mounts and is exceptionally alarming in our country. With it comes the shutdown of our economy, the closing of schools, the wearing of masks and social distancing, and the debate about a subsidy for those in need.
Then there’s the political divide in our country – the likes of which this writer has never experienced. FDR was chastised by many back in the ‘40s, but never like the current rhubarb between the White House and the opposing party.
And of course all interest is on the upcoming election. Current news reports claim Russia is favoring President Trump, while China sides with challenger Biden. That’s scary.
And with the political party conventions just around the corner, we will experience something totally new. Neither party expects to have its expected nominee in attendance. That’s amazing. I’ve watched political conventions for well over 60 years, and this will be a “first.”
But that isn’t all we must currently contend with. Black Lives Matter is an issue that is begging for a solution. And to top off our issues, the present hurricane season promises to be one of the most damaging ever.
If that doesn’t fill our plate, nothing will.
Ron Swift
Patterson resident
