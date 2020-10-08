Editor,
When I met Shivaugn five years ago I nominated her for the Modesto Bee’s 20 under 40, which she was awarded because of the impact that she has on her community. She believes in social and environmental justice and has organized efforts to bring attention to disparities such as: economic inequality, air pollution, immigrant rights, affordable housing, Black Lives Matter, and more. It is my privilege to know Shivaugn and support her for Patterson City Council.
Eilene Stokman
Social Worker (retired)
