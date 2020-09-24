Editor,
I have known and worked with Shivaugn Alves for years. During that time, we have partnered on a number of local projects from the Patterson Love-In, the Health Care Town Hall, the town hall on homelessness, and the Earth Day Garbage Clean Up.
She is always the first one to stand up and put together a team or build a project for any ideas that help our local community. She is the most caring individual who was born and raised in Patterson, who built a life in Patterson, and has worked to connect communities in Patterson.
I am proud to endorse Shivaugn for City Council, I am proud to stand with her and work with her for positive change in our city, and I am proud to call her a dear friend.”
William Hoffknecht
Another PATTERSON resident
