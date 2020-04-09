Editor:
I can`t bring myself to the justification of the way this counties law enforcement thinks. The DMV is closed until further notice, the United States Government is issuing relief checks, but yet law enforcement thinks its doing the public justice by issuing $100.00 registration tickets for parked cars. Going after low hanging fruit like this in these times is disgusting. Patrolling the unofficial highway 33 Gumball Rally between 5am-9am with speeds up to 90 mph would benefit our community much more than this.
Todd George
Patterson resident
