Editor,
Have you ever felt called to serve the community and make a difference in women’s lives?
Have you ever wanted to serve the community and make a difference in women’s lives? We are holding a hiring event Wednesday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the awning at H.O.S.T. House (located at 405 South St, Patterson). We have two full-time and three part-time shift leader positions available.
This is a unique opportunity to use your gifts and talents in a growing organization while having a positive impact on your community. We are looking for people who are creative, and enjoy sharing their ideas in a dynamic situation.
We offer a safe place for women in need in the community to sleep, as well as the Cambridge Academies Restart program – an opportunity for women to change their lives for the better.
Please wear a mask, bring your resume and dress appropriately for interviewing.
Rosie Raya, Director, Naomi’s House
For more information, please call or text (209) 857-6834.
Jenifer West
Naomi’s House
