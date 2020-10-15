Editor,
Yesterday while driving towards Westley on Highway 33, I saw a man with a white pickup stealing a large campaign sign from its posts. I understand this years’ election is highly charged on the national level, but, come on, signs of local candidates are not only being pilfered in the dark of the night but now in plain sight during the day. What purpose does this childish behavior serve? Political signs simply proclaim support for a candidate; it’s hard to imagine anyone is going to change mind about their candidate. Stealing campaign signs is disrespectful and classless, infringing on free speech. These middle-school actions will not determine the outcome of the upcoming election. There’s a simple solution to this mess: Mind your own business and keep your hands off.
Monica Della Maggiore
Patterson resident
