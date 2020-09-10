To the people of Patterson,
It is a code in Patterson that political signs can not be put up until 45 days before the election. That will be September 19 this year.
Several people running for various officers have chosen to ignore or didn’t know the rules. Their signs were removed and taken to the city so that they could pick them up and use them at the appropriate time. They were notified of the rules and informed on how to retrieve their signs.
One of the candidates has chosen to put up his signs again knowing the code. Their idea is that the city doesn’t enforce the code so we can put them up. What does this tell you about their integrity and care for the law.
Think about this when voting please.
Vicki La Torre
Patterson resident
