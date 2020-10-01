Editor,
I was ecstatic to learn of Shivaugn’s candidacy for City Council as she is one of the most caring, hard working, and responsible individuals I know. As a local business owner I understand that our downtown desperately needs an overhaul, and I know that Shivaugn will provide the leadership to clean and beautify our littered downtown, while working hard to attract businesses and patrons to the area. She understands the importance of small business as the foundation of a healthy community.
Her passion, and spirit has been evident in various involvements, including her efforts to inform the community of the proposed dams to be built above us in Del Puerto Canyon. It is not rare to see her take part in clean-up events, youth activities, or other forums where one cares to make a difference and support others. She is a listener, helpful, and a true team player.
I have lived many years and cherish small town charm, however, it is time to, “Make Patterson a Place Where We Do Not Just Live, But THRIVE”. Alves’ leadership will allow us to achieve our potential and charm, with heart. I stand with, and proudly support, Shivaugn Alves for City Council.
Erlinda Torres
Patterson Entrepreneur
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.