Editor,
Americans are alive and well in response to the Corona Virus. When Veterinarian Ted Howze learned that grocery stores were running low on staple foods, Ted put his campaign for Congress mostly on hold while he and his team of volunteers set about collecting and giving away boxes of needed items. I put together a box of foods and traveled (sorry, lockdown Governor) to Tracy. So rewarding to be with volunteers greeting those who stopped to pick up boxes (just food, no politics). Ted Howze’s “Operation Compassion” is also making wellness calls to seniors and disabled veterans letting them know that volunteers are standing by to deliver a care package, possibly help with other needs or just talk. If you can donate food, volunteer to box and distribute it, make wellness calls, and enjoy being with fun people, call Dr. Howze at 209 502 4801. Dr. Howze’s team will be giving away more food next Saturday, May 9th at Turlock Christian Schools, 1619 E. Monte Vista, Turlock CA 95382 from 10:00 am to 12 noon. Something to consider when deciding your vote on November 3rd in Congressional District 10.
Grant Giske
Los Altos Resident
