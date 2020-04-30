Editor,
Walmart has approximately 12 reported cases of the Coronavirus and one death. And still to this day Walmart continues to stay open they have no real extra clean up source and they didn’t inform formally their employees or their customers of this it’s been happening for the past 3 weeks why? Well I hate to say this but shame on Patterson for not doing more for the community by insisting that some stores just shut down! but now there’s this, you can’t ever trust Walmart we know that.
Gloria Freestone
Patterson Resident
