Editor,
Successful Women of America is hosting a fundraising event. The 2020 VIRTUAL California Women’s Fair will commence October 24th - 25th, welcoming 20+ speakers, an art gallery, job fair, and auction. We are hoping for your help in sharing the event information with everyone. I have a press release, graphics, social media posts, and more. We are a 501C3 non-profit organization and hope to share this information with women in our community. Now more than ever, we need to remain connected, to be inspired, consoled, encouraged and supported! These speakers and some retail therapy could be just what the doctor ordered. Our website is: www.SWofA.org/Womens-Fair Would the Patterson Irrigator sponsor our message? We can offer a booth at our Virtual Exhibit Hall. We have been very fortunate to have the sponsored support of VirtuallyEvents.com to donate the platform to host this event. It will be great for Central Valley businesses and artists to promote themselves with low cost advertising. The booths are $50 for this 2 day event and are very easy to setup. Non-profit organizations can join the event for $40. Artists can add their favorite art pieces for sale in our virtual art gallery, where attendees can purchase the pieces through the artists’ website or storefront. Additionally, job seekers can come to meet with a few Central Valley employers who are seeking local talent. SWofA.org sees a need for connection in our community to share education, inspiration, opportunities, the arts, and have fun with an auction hall included, all provided virtually. Attendees will “join the event” from their computer, tablet or phone. Tickets for this 2-day event are $10 and include all speakers, while supporting three non-profit organizations: Successful Women of America, Soroptimist International of the Sierras and Sororptimist of Mariposa. We hope you will join.
Kimberly Vaughan
Mariposa resident
