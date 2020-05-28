Editor,
Something happened today 5/20/2020. My nephew, Carlos Gutierrez had his 13th birthday. Carlos recently lost his mom, Anne Gutierrez to COVID-19 less than a month ago. I want to thank the local Boy Scouts and especially a lady that I know only as Leti for organizing the most touching birthday parade I have ever seen. it was led by the Patterson Fire Dept. and spanned many cars. I want to thank everyone who took time out of their day to honor my nephew’s birthday!
Danielle Ashmore
Patterson resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.