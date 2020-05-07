Editor,
Today as a global community we face a situation that has required everyone to change the way they live. Never before in modern history have people been laid off for a pandemic, been told to stay at home, while at the same time have family and financial responsibilities to consider. Despite the challenges we face, we have seen good in our community. Such as schools working hard to provide food for students rely on school lunches, efforts to keep the homeless healthy, and of course the hard work of emergency responders.
Nonetheless, we must not turn a blind eye to political on goings during this crisis. While a lot is going on in our nation, some of our local representatives have been working hard to pass needed legislation for Stanislaus County. For instance, Congressman Josh Harder has been working with other members of the House to introduce a bill that would allow student loan payments to be deferred for three years. As senior college student myself, I know this is an important and needed bill. With the duration this may last unknown, students who cannot work right now are falling behind on making their current payments. Rep. Harder is working to keep students from being more financially unstable during this crisis. He has also asked the Department of Education to provide more funding for rural schools in our district during this crisis. While some representatives are playing party politics. Josh Harder is putting his district first.
Mateo Maldonado
Turlock resident
