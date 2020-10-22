Editor,
I am writing to voice my support for Shivaugn Alves for city council. She is very enthusiastic about numerous issues. She does not settle, but rather she is willing to make her point of view known.
Shivaugn is Patterson’s younger generation doing her duty as a citizen. She was born and raised here and I feel she represents all of her constituents. I saw her in action on the PAT Board and as a colleague. She was very helpful to me personally during district testing. It was not easy teaching her former spanish teacher, but she did so graciously.
A vote for Shivaugn Alves is a vote for someone who has a long history with the City of Patterson. It’s time to put the next generation on the city council.
Sincerely,
Mary Solorio Brandt
Retired Teacher/PHS
