Dear Pattersonites and District A Residents,
I am humbled by the overwhelming interest and support that has been shown for this campaign for city council. With over half of registered voters casting their vote, turnout was a success for the district. From the thoughtful letters of recommendation, the physical assistance, monetary contributions, and thoughtful words - everything has been appreciated. What a joy it is to speak to my neighbors and hear your needs and hopes for the future of our community.
The election results should be certified no later than December 3rd. Should I remain in the lead, I look forward to our open communication and working with everyone (city council members, city staff; school district, public services, businesses, organizations - and of course - you!) to move the needle on our city, and ensure that Patterson is not just a place where we live, but thrive!
With Graciousness,
Shivaugn Alves
City Council District A Candidate
