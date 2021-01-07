Oral swab COVID-19 tests available every Monday in Patterson

Curative will be providing self-collected, oral swabs to test for COVID-19 at the Hammon Senior Center every Monday.
The tests are free and results are typically available in 48 hours.
The pain free oral swabs take about 20 seconds to perform and according to Curative’s website have a 90 percent clinical sensitivity and 100 percent specificity which means that the results are very reliable regardless if the test results are positive or negative.
The person being tested will need to cough three to five times and then swish the spit around their mouth before self-swabbing each cheek, upper and lower gums, underneath and top of the tongue, and roof of the mouth.
Schedule an appointment on Curative’s website (www.curative.com) to receive your painless COVID-19 test. Test results can be delivered by e-mail or text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.