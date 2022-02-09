Oralia Garcia, age 88, of Patterson, California passed away in Modesto, California on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Oralia was born April 28, 1933 in Sebastian, Texas to Rumaldo and Juanita (Cruz) Garcia. Oralia worked as a Life Insurance Agent for 30 years before retiring. After her retirement she worked at Bennett Hardware in Patterson for 10 plus years.
Oralia is preceded in death by her husband Ramiro Garcia; her parents Rumaldo and Juanita (Cruz) Garcia; her brothers Arturo Garcia (Elvira), Ricardo Garcia, Rafael Garcia, Ramon Rocha; her sisters Lucia Garcia, Diana Torres; her son Rudy Reyes; and granddaughter Sophia Bernal.
Oralia, more often known as "Lala" or "Rae", is survived by her son Lupe Reyes of Round Rock, Texas; her daughters Lela Lozano (Jesse) Patterson, California; Elicia Sanchez (Juan) Batesville, Texas; Mary Garcia, Louise Martinez, and Ahnie Garcia-Lopez (Lorenzo) all of Patterson, California; her sisters Marcy Guzman and Lydia Garcia Texas and Angie Garcia (Juan) of Arkansas; and two sisters-in-law(s) Lala Garcia and Fina Rocha of Texas.
Oralia also leaves behind 20 grandchildren & 24 great grandchildren; Jennifer Reyes & her children Claudia, Madison & Kianah; Alicia Reyes & her child Ryan; Qualdro Reyes, Benjamin Lozano (Season) & their children Nathaniel, Caden & Dylan; Rudy Lozano (Tiffany) & their children Dominik, Karly & Cruz; Michele Lozano; Marcus Lozano; Michael Mata & his child Michael the II; JoAnne Martinez (Rodney) & their children Tony, Vince, Angel & Sylvanna; Ruben Salinas; John Sanchez; Amanda Cantu & her children Felipe, IV, Israel & Juanito; Sonia Bernal & her children Louis, Leonardo & Leila; Fareen Martinez & her child Adam; Lorenzo Lopez, Jr; Daniel Armenta Jr. (Briana) & their children Aniyah & Josiah; David Armenta; Angelo Lopez; Andres Lopez.
A visitation for Oralia will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM
to 6:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 519 I Street, Patterson, CA
followed by a rosary service at 6:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363 immediately followed by a committal service at Patterson District Cemetery, 10800 CA-33, Patterson, CA 95363.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.whitehurstnortondiasfunerals.com for the Garcia family.
