Oscar Armando Garcia, 45 of Patterson, passed away Monday, February 28th in Crows Landing.
Mr. Garcia was born in Sensuntepeque, Cabanas, El Salvador and lived in Patterson for 18 years. He worked as a welder for 5 years and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife, Fatima Morales of Patterson; son, Elias Armando Garcia Morales of Patterson; daughters, Andrea Rachael Garcia Morales and Melissa Claribel Garcia Morales both of Patterson; brothers, Jose Santos Garcia of Patterson and Daniel Garcia of Turlock; sister, Milagros Garcia of Patterson; brother-in-law, Gerardo Morales and Jose Morales both of Patterson; granddaughter, Arianna Sophia Baires Garcia.
A Rosary was held Tuesday, March 8th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment followed at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services will be conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
