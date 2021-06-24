Our Home Is a Journey

This is a season of transitions … Graduations, moves, retirements, losses, new relationships, adventures, social and personal transitions and transformations move in and through our lives. Each of us finds ourselves sometime in life needing to leave the familiar in order to grow and to thrive. Beginning a journey involves leaving “home”–whether that is a physical place in order to explore another part of the world or changing a mindset that keeps us from expanding our spiritual capacity. What must we do to embark into the unknown?
That sense of “at-home-ness” is an essential part of the life of faith. It’s an important part of what we try to create in our faith community every Sunday and every moment. But the other side of the life of faith is looking for the part of God that we have not yet seen. For that, we often have to look beyond our comfortable and familiar places. We have to do some things and encounter some people that make us uncomfortable. We have to listen to some ideas and participate in some practices that feel less familiar.
Psalm 121 is one of pilgrim psalms. It is a song called ‘A Song of Ascents,’ to sing when people come up to the House of the Lord. That could be the people’s faith journey in life. I remember that my mom gave this psalm when I left Korea about 20 years ago. She prayed for me with this psalm. Since then, I come back to this psalm whenever I feel ‘what am I doing’ or ‘I don’t know what to do.’ And the psalm comforts me with the confidence of God’s caring promise. I pray for my aging parents with this psalm now.
This psalm also reminds us the scripture from Exodus 13:21 “The Lord went in front of them in a pillar of cloud by day, to lead them along the way, and in a pillar of fire by night, to give them light, so that they might travel by day and by night.” It is when the Hebrew people left Egypt on a very long journey. Leaving Egypt was not a pleasure thing for them. But the story of their pilgrimage in the desert in the Book of Exodus reminds us that traveling, moving, leaving home, is part of our Christian faith tradition.
The psalm 121 begins with a declaration; “I lift up my eyes to the hills.” That introduces the central concern of the poem by asking a question: “from where will my help come?” The answer appears next verse clearly, “My help comes from the Lord.” The rest of the psalm tells on this point: God alone can sustain the life of the pilgrim. Leaving ‘home’ can be filled with anticipation and excitement, but also something excitement with fear about the unknown. Sometimes leaving the familiar, even when we know we must all at some point do this, can seem overwhelming. Embarking on a new adventure into the unfamiliar, such as a new school, a new job or new relationship or a new travel route, can often lead to a moment of questioning: “Why did I think this was a good idea?”
Nevertheless, the seeds of change are sown, are taking root, and growing. Every step, every moment on a spiritual journey is a place, a temporary dwelling. For our home is a journey. So, it’s always time to pay attention and to celebrate. For we “look to the hills” from whence our help comes–the Divine One who knows our “going out and coming in” and guides us by opening our eyes to the wonder of the way. Thanks be to God. Amen.
By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Patterson Federated Church Methodist-Presbyterian. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.