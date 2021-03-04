Our Wedding Week

Hey neighbors! As I write this edition of Ken’s Korner, I am sitting in Albuquerque, New Mexico where I am playing the very comfortable and enjoyable role of grandpa. Due to this COVID, we could not go for a visit until now. Let us forget the current and drift back in the past together once again.
A long time ago, in a land far, far from Patterson, an average guy was able to sweep a beautiful young lady off her feet and convince her to marry him. This same guy told his sons to figure out what their father said to their mother and have it bottled, because it must have been really good. Only through a blessing from God did I deserve a lovely young lady like my wife.
Our first date was long ago in June 1978. That summer I fell in love with Susan. By June 1979, I had asked her father for his daughter’s hand in marriage. That is a story for another time with some funny stuff also. We want to focus on May 1980, the week before and after our wedding.
Setting the date for our wedding was a bit of a struggle. The church was already taken the Saturday we wanted to get married. My betrothed (age 19) and her mother wanted to go the following week in May, but not this crazy groom (age 20 at the time). So, after some very high-level negotiations, May 3 was agreed upon. This is where things get very interesting and crazier.
We were both college students at St. Louis Christian College in Florissant, Missouri. Our final day of regular classes for the semester was May 2. The next week would be finals week. Are you beginning to see thew wild picture here? It gets better!
The day before our wedding, the campus was allowed to “sleep in” a bit as first period classes were cancelled. We had a lot to do that day with our rehearsal and dinner that evening and wedding the next day, so we did not sleep-in as did most all the rest of campus.
As I walked up the hill from the guys dorm to the cafeteria, I noticed my truck had the TIRES and WHEEELS MISSING! My new 1979 Chevy half-ton 4X4 which I used in my lawn mowing and snow plowing business, was sitting on blocks. Susan met me soon after to tell me the wheels and tires were stacked outside her dorm room door.
Some of our loving fellow-Bible college students pulled a prank on me. NICE! Years later, one of the culprits fessed up and apologized as none of them knew the next day was our wedding. Wheels and tires were back on the truck and it was back on the ground in less than fifteen minutes. Yes, I am pretty good with tools.
The next day, all went according to my plan before the wedding. I needed a new pair of black socks, so I had to shop a bit. Again, all went well until at 6:00 PM as the ceremony did not start as planned. At 6:20 PM, my two groomsmen and I finally received the signal to come out from the back.
Some months later, Susan and I find out why we were late. We had five-hundred or so people at our wedding. The traffic on the two-lane road in front of the church became choked with cars, requiring the local police to show up and direct traffic. WOW!
The wedding went off without any more drama. We had a simple cake and punch reception in the church basement. There is more to that story as it took a LONG time to get five-hundred people through the receiving line as we did it in those days.
Fast forward to Sunday evening, May 4. I was a youth minister at the time, so we had youth group sort of like normal. We talked a lot about the wedding with our youth group kids. On Monday morning, this newlywed couple did something so romantic: we went to cut and trim the four-to-five-acre cemetery which was my biggest lawn contract. Yes, our second day being married I worked my bride for five to six hours pushing a lawnmower.
Then on Tuesday, May 6, we started our college finals. We had moved out of our dorm rooms and into our married couples’ apartment. It was a one-bedroom with a walk-in/back-out kitchen. The total area of the apartment was 22-feet-by-17-feet. It was tiny. By Thursday, May 8 at 10:30 am, we had finished our finals, went to our last chapel and could leave for our honeymoon.
We loaded up the Chevy, put my Honda 350 motorcycle on a brand-new tilt-bed trailer I had bought and headed off to Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri. We had a wonderful honeymoon over the next week, including renting a bass boat for a day. Both of us allowed ourselves to get a bad sunburn. We were young and dumb in many ways.
Almost forty-one-years later, the adventures are still coming at us. We are going to Israel for my sixth time March 2022. Holler at me if you would like some information about possibly joining us. Then you can become part of the wild and crazy history of the Hasekamps.
Take a moment and relive some memories from your life after reading this. Thank you for reading Ken’s Korner. Stay healthy and Enjoy the day!
