Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the 500 block of Ashwood Lane last night.
The incident was reported at approximately 10:30 p.m., Sept. 24, when an intoxicated man, later identified as 22-year-old Angelo Santana, was attempting to force entry into the home of 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng and her husband, 45-year-old Yang Luan.
Preliminary evidence gathered through video surveillance and interviews of witnesses indicates that Santana, heavily intoxicated, attempted to force entry into the home before being confronted by Luan.
A “significant fight” between Santana and Luan ensued.
While her husband was attempting to restrain Santana, “Zheng retrieved a revolver from the upstairs bedroom, which she had acquired only one-day prior, and in self-defense of her husband, fired all round into Angelo Santana.”
Santana was not armed at the time of the incident however, SCSO said, “preliminary findings are this was an example of strictly self-defense.”
The investigation has indicated that Santana had a history of alcohol abuse and has previously shown up unannounced attempting to locate friends and acquaintances in the same neighborhood.
Zheng and Luan are cooperating fully with the active and ongoing investigation.
When completed, the investigative findings will be sent to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office to determine the legality of the homicide.
SCSO urges members of the public with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Rodriguez at 209-652-0518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.