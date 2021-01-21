Kelly Wood, a muralist based in Los Gatos, recently completed a beautiful mural entitled “New Beginnings,” as a gift to Naomi’s House.
The artist donated about 40 hours of her time, from the creation of the concept through completion of the project, an 8 x 8 painting of a floral scene.
Asked what inspired her to paint the mural, Wood said that she visits her son, ReStart Program graduate and Cambridge Academies employee Corey Bernard, often, bringing donations for H.O.S.T. House, where Bernard works.
Wood has followed the progression of the facility, “and every stage of Naomi’s House being built,” she said via email, and during a visit, she asked Bernard to take her to see the project.
On the way to the property, Barnard suggested she paint a mural at the facility. “I told him I’d love to do that,” she said. The decision was made on that first visit, she said. “So my son inspired me to do it initially, and I was happy to get to do it since I wanted to donate in some way to the women’s shelter.”
Wood says she has “always been into drawing and painting,” and has done portraits in pencil and charcoal, and Victorian Houses in pen and ink.
In her early 20s, she said, she had a woodshop where “I custom-built mostly antique reproductions, shelving, clocks etc.,” she said. She also added her own artwork to some of the pieces.
During the 1980s, Wood said, she was also into interior decorating. “So I got into stenciling and faux painting every wall in each house I moved into, leading to painting my clients’ houses as well.”
Her first large mural project was in her home office, she said. “A 15-foot-wide by 8-foot setting of a balcony with a stone patio and pillars overlooking the countryside. I did a 6-foot red Ferrari for my young nephew, a jungle theme for his little brother...from there I did murals for some of my other family members and friends.”
Asked what she thinks about while working on a mural, Wood said, “time seems to go by fast.” She gets absorbed in the work, she said, and “I forget to eat, and my mind is kind of in another world.” “I don’t really think of anything but what is in front of me. I sort of zone out,” she said, “immerse myself into the scenery I am creating.”
Working on the mural has given her opportunities to visit her son, with whom she is very close. “Corey and I have helped each other through hard times over the years, and I can honestly say he is my best friend,” she said. “He has taught me so much in the way of the struggles that can hit people hard, and how so many want help, but just can’t get there.
“Ever since my son was 10 years old,” Wood continued, “he has always had so much compassion for those who need help, those who were lonely or were in some way unable to help themselves. Helping and seeing my son overcome his own struggles, and yet he still strives to put others’ needs before his own has been so eye-opening to me.”
She added that Bernard “has changed my viewpoint over the years about how and why people are in their situation, and that it doesn’t really matter why or how they ended up that way... that they just need help.
“Corey has inspired me to help in ways that I am able,” Wood said.
The mural is in the entryway of Naomi’s House, and, as it is the first thing that visitors to the facility see, “I hope that it will brighten their day,” Wood said, “and maybe put a smile on their faces, even if they have not smiled in a while.”
