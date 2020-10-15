A pancake breakfast fundraiser was held on Sunday, Oct. 11, to support the Patterson Volunteer Fire Department Association. The drive-thru breakfast was held at Patterson’s Masonic Hall. The use of the facility was donated by the organization.
Pancakes, hash browns, fresh fruit, and eggs were served up to community members for $10 a plate.
Firefighters sold between 500 and 550 tickets. With estimated earnings of $2,300.
The funds raised will be used to purchase personal protective equipment and other tools that firefighters need to continue protecting the residents of Patterson.
The Association had a great deal of support from local businesses and community members that they have recognized.
- Troy Brown at Graphic Print Stop
- Ernie Sotelo and A-Z Produce
- Patterson Masonic Lodge 488
- Retired Fire Chief Don Armario
- Captain Doug Ott and firefighter/paramedic Frank Silvia of Patterson Fire Department
- Kris Schali, wife of Division Chief Jon Schali
- Captain Jeff Fijman’s children
- Brianna Chavez
- PHS students Zen South and Robbie Raimondo
Patterson turned out in great numbers to support the first responders who serve the community reliably and professionally. Jennifer Lemus, a volunteer firefighter and organizer of the event said, “The volunteer firefighters thank the community for their support. This breakfast wouldn’t be a success without them. This year with it having to be drive-thru and at a different location, we were all very pleased and overjoyed with the turnout.”
