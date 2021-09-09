After another successful Paralympic showing Dani Hansen made a last minute visit to her hometown on August 31.
She was greeted by a surprise welcome party downtown where family, friends and community members cheered her arrival. Council member Dominic Farinha presented Hansen with a Hometown Hero Award.
An emotional Hansen announced her retirement at the gathering and expressed her appreciation for all of the support she has received over the years.
The following day Hansen spoke to Patterson High School Career Choices students. She brought with her an assorment of medals and USA gear that she received while competeing in Japan to show the students.
Dani encouraged students to set goals for themselves and to fight to turn them into reality. She shared stories of the less than glamorous aspects of life, like when she lived in a basement, and reminded students that it’s not always easy or fun.
