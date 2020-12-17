I am writing this letter not only as a parent of a 7th grader at Sacred Heart School, I am also the 2nd grade teacher. I find it very disheartening that in times like this, someone would choose to blast us in such a public manner without having any of the facts straight, and that The Irrigator would publish it without checking on any of the facts themselves is poor judgment. We as a staff spend countless hours making sure our campus is following all of our safety precautions and that students are safe. Mrs. Rothstein has not only handled cases quickly, she ALWAYS has the safety of our students as her number one priority. She has made it very clear that she is always available for parents who have any concerns. The kind of "scaredmic" one sets off by publishing something that is not true is unacceptable. Nothing is more important to us than our students' safety. If Sacred Heart is not giving you the same peace of mind during these crazy times as it is giving me as a parent and a staff member, it is a choice you make every day to send your child here. The only way we will survive this is if we all come together, not tear each other down!
Veronica Perez
Newman,CA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.