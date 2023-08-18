As students head back to school, the increased vehicle traffic can lead to an uptick in ground-level ozone – a health risk for many. There are two types of ozone: Stratospheric ozone is “good” because it protects living things from ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Ground-level ozone is “bad” because it can trigger a variety of health problems, particularly for children, the elderly, and people of all ages who have lung diseases such as asthma.
Limiting vehicle idling at schools will help to reduce the “bad” ozone and student exposure to vehicle emissions. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District urges residents to reduce their contribution to local emissions by incorporating the following practices:
Turn off your engine
When you are stopping to drop the kids off in the morning and waiting to pick them up at the end of the school day, please do not idle.
Join forces
Coordinate a carpool or rideshare to get kids to and from school.
Drive less
Look for ways to leave your gasoline vehicle home more often by linking your trips.
Get up and go
Walk your children to school.
Consider new technology
Drive zero-emission or low-emission vehicles. The District offers a cash rebate to go electric. www.valleyair.org/drivecleaninthesanjoaquin/rebate.
Avoid the drive-through
Turn off your engine and go inside for food, coffee, and other services instead of idling in the drive-through.
Valley air quality has shown tremendous improvement over the past several summers. The progress can be attributed to a commitment by Valley businesses, residents, and stakeholders to reduce emissions whenever possible.
“Thanks to the vigilance and cooperation of residents and businesses throughout the Valley, we continue to see improvements in air quality every summer,” said Samir Sheikh, the District’s Air Pollution Control Officer, and Executive Director. “We urge the public to be even more mindful of their impact on air quality during this critical Back-to-School window.”
To maintain ongoing advancements and reduce pollution from idling vehicles at school sites, the District has collaborated with numerous schools in the Valley through the Healthy Air Living Schools initiative. This program offers free signage and other tools to prompt parents to refrain from idling their vehicles while picking up or dropping off students.
Valley residents can follow current, localized air quality by visiting myRAAN.com or downloading the free Valley Air app.
For more information, call the district office in Modesto (209-557-6400).
