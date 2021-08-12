Positions were up for battle, maybe even how much playing time a player will see was also in that mix. Fridays’ intrasquad scrimmage had everything you wanted to see as a Patterson Tigers fan.
“The guys came out healthy and they competed, and that’s what you want out of an intrasquad scrimmage,” said head coach Rob Cozart.
The offense was able to sustain drives and find the endzone on several occasions led by the superb play of quarterback, Jacob Guevarra.
“Jacob made some really good throws in tight windows, our run game was good, but I would like to see us get more push upfront. We also saw some guys who weren’t our typical number ones have some success and that was definitely good to see,” said Cozart.
The offense made the splash plays, but they weren’t the only side making plays.
The Tiger’s defense was able to apply the ‘bend but don’t break’ mentality. They made a fourth down red zone stop and were able to force two turnovers during the scrimmage.
“Defensively we didn’t give up the big play. It took us a while to get off the field [gave up three consecutive third downs], that’s disappointing, in terms of having a sense of urgency to get off the field in third and long situations,” said Cozart.
With both sides showing how impactful their playmakers are, they continue to show why they have been tabbed as one of the best teams in the league.
A dynamite offense and opportunistic defense may be exactly what Patterson needs to bring home that crown.
Tomorrow the Tigers get to test themselves against other teams in a preseason scrimmage at Orestimba High School, in Newman at 7pm.
