Patricia Ann Dodd, 78 of Patterson passed away after a short illness on January 14th, at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto.
She was born in Lexington, Michigan to parents Fred and Vesta Dunn. Patricia was a longtime resident of Patterson for over 52 years. She retied after 28 years as an office manager for bean broker of the Vernalis warehouse. She had a love of readying and enjoyed gardening and occasional trips to gamble. She loved her family and time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Ken) Herger; Son, Dale A. (Judy) Dodd; brothers, Roy (Lila) Dunn, Fred (Joan) Dunn, and Donald (Sandra) Dunn; 4 grandchildren, John (Sherilyn) Herger, Nicki (Marcus) Brown, Casie (Michael) Helphand and Thomas (Christine) Dodd; eleven great-grandchildren along with numerous sister-in-law’s, brother in-in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale S. Dodd; sister, Marlene Dunn and Shirley Allison; brother, Richard Dunn; granddaughter, Lisa Herger; parents, Fred and Vesta Dunn.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at the Patterson District Cemetery. A Celebration of life will follow.
Donations may be made in her name to the Patterson Township Historical Society Barnstormers, P.O. Box 15, Patterson, CA 95363 or to your favorite charity in her name.
