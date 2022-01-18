Patricia Darlene Fields, 70 of Patterson, passed away Saturday, January 1st at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson.
Mrs. Fields was born in Heavener, Oklahoma and was a resident of Patterson for 63 years. She was a bus driver for 15 years and enjoyed doing crafts, working on house projects and working in her front yard and also going on special missions. She was a wonderful person that will be missed by many. Her selfless and beautiful soul will never be forgotten
Mrs. Fields is survived by her husband, of over 50 years, Bob Fields of Patterson; son, Robert (Daniela) Fields of Brentwood; daughter, Becky (Corey) Brewer of Patterson; sisters, Fern Madnick of Patterson and Carolyn Hignite of Muldrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Aaron Frunz, Andrea Frunz, Alison Frunz, Isabella Fields, Dominic Fields and Brody Brewer. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill Ollar, Mike Ollar and sister, Judy Rowe.
Donations can be made to: Modesto Gospel Mission, 1400 Yosemite Blvd, Modesto, CA 95354.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 29th at the Family Christian Center in Patterson.
