It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Patrick Larsen. He was born August 25th, 1950, to Ivan and Helen Larson in Patterson California and passed June 13th, 2022, in Santa Maria, California.
Patrick was a kind and gentle soul, a world traveler with an infectious smile that would brighten the toughest of days. He always had his favorite movie playing in the background, “The Parent Trap.” He will be missed by family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Ivan, mother Helen, stepfather Emil, and sister Carol. He leaves behind his nephews David (Amy), and Dan (Tasha), and their children Kelsey, Luke, Makenna, Annika, Madison, and Stephen.
The Rosary will be Wednesday, June 29th at 6 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. There will be a funeral mass at 10 am on June 30th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
There will be a celebration of life at Mil’s Bar & Grill after the mass.
