Patsy Ann Bowles, 81 of Patterson, passed away Sunday, February 6th at her residence in Patterson, California.
Ms. Bowles was born in North Carolina and was a resident of Patterson for 21 years. She was a cafeteria worker at the Patterson Joint Unified School District for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Patterson and she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Bowles of Brentwood and Edgar Jay Bowles of Tracy; daughter, Wendy Sue Marsall of San Bruno; brother, Bunddy Berry of Florida; sister, Vera Risinger of South Carolina; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Jesse “EJ” Bowles; brothers, Bobby Berry and Roy Berry, Jr.; sister, Silvie Green.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 18th at First Baptist Church in Patterson.
