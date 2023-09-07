A graduate degree can help boost your future salary - but by how much?
Nationally, you can earn an average of $16K more per year with the degree. However, that dollar figure is much higher in the Patterson area.
In a new study, SmartAsset ranked 281 metro areas based on the added annual income that someone could expect with a graduate degree (when compared with just a bachelor’s degree).
Their findings show that the Modesto metro area ranks among the top 15 places where a graduate degree adds the most to your wallet.
Depending on the school, area of study and other factors, a graduate degree could cost anywhere between $30,000 and $120,000, according to the Education Data Initiative. And that’s after the cost of a bachelor’s. Amid the high expenses of education and ever-changing job markets, it’s important to weigh the opportunity costs of a graduate degree with the additional earning potential. And as it turns out, the additional earning potential of a graduate degree varies widely depending on the location.
A graduate or professional degree nets an extra $484,000 over a career, on average. This equates to about $16,000 per year, when added to a bachelor’s. This assumes a 30 year career in a medium or large metro area. Across the U.S., the average graduate degree holder earns $72,000 annually. In the Patterson area, people with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of $67,882 and those with a graduate degree earn $94,748, a difference of $26,866.
Graduate degree holders earn less than those with a bachelor’s in these southern cities. Tuscaloosa, AL and Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY area residents actually see a negative return on their graduate degrees, almost $3,000 per year less than their counterparts with a bachelor’s. A graduate degree may not be worth it in other areas as well, with the pay increase averaging to less than $2,500 in Jefferson City, MO; College Station, TX; and Bloomington, IL metros.
Those with graduate degrees in the San Jose metro average $150,000 annual income. San Francisco has the second-highest earnings for workers with graduate degrees at $120,000. Those in Seattle, D.C., and the Trenton-Princeton metros also average over $100,000 per year. But a graduate degree in the New York City metro only nets $93,000 on average.
The full report, which breaks down how much a graduate degree earns you in the Modesto area, can be found at smartasset.com/data-studies/grad-degree-value-2023.
