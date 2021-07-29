The Barnstormers held another successful fundraiser in efforts to secure the property that houses the Tractor Museum on River Road in Vernalis. Ken Herger shared that approximately $5,000 was raised through the event on July 24.
Graciously supported by the Patterson Lion’s Club, 200 bar-b-que chicken dinners were sold, a silent auction was held and attendees had the chance to buy into a 50/50 raffle.
Fundraising will continue throughout the year with the Farm to Fork event and an Antiques Roadshow themed Plow Day event scheduled in October.
For more information about Patterson Barnstormers call Ken Herger at 209-681-5604.
Donations to Patterson Barnstormers can be made to the Patterson Township Historical Society at P.O. Box 15, Patterson, Ca.
