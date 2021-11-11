Patterson begins the process of redrawing District boundaries

With the 2020 census data recently released, Patterson and many cities across America are redrawing their district lines to reflect changes in population—and the city wants you to help.
Doug Yoakam, a consultant with the National Demographics Corporation, gave a presentation on the redistricting process during a city council meeting on November 8 specially called to address the topic. He discussed why redistricting is necessary and what the process will look like.
“[Patterson] decided to go from at-large districts to election by district several years ago. So now that the 2020 census is out, all jurisdictions that elect members by district are required to redistrict,” said Yoakam. With census data out on population change, the districts must be revisited to equally divide the city.
Yoakam stressed in the presentation that community involvement is instrumental in how the districts are divided for the next ten years. “The benefit of the citizens helping is that they know the city a whole lot better than I do. And they have opinions about what areas should be together in a district and what areas probably shouldn’t,” said Yoakam. He continued, “Also, an important reason for getting them involved is because, this is how it’s decided who they get to vote for, so citizen involvement is, in my opinion, important.”
And there are plenty of ways for Patterson residents to aid the redistricting process. As detailed by Yoakam in the presentation and on the dedicated Patterson redistricting website redistrictpatterson.org, anyone can submit draft maps on paper or on Dave’s Redistricting App. Residents can also submit maps other ways within certain guidelines.
On February 1, 2022, the first hearing will be held to consider the submitted draft maps. A second meeting will take place on March 1 of the same year. Then, after all the draft maps have been reviewed, one will be adopted no later than April 17, and the districts will officially go into effect.
Yoakam said it’s too early to say how the new districts will compare with the current ones. “It’s hard to say at this point. As I told the council last night, because some of their districts are a little off, some are over- and some are under-populated, there might have to be some changes, but I can’t define a major change or minor change until the process is done.”
Further resources, details, and map drawing information is available at redistrictpatterson.org.
