A trio of churches around Patterson brought the community together this Halloween. Family Christian Center, The Gathering, and First Baptist Church all hosted events throughout the day and evening of October 31.
Family Christian Center organized a carnival on their property. Children could play fifteen different games, and upon completing them all, spin a wheel for a prize. Additionally, the church brought in a taco truck and bought many guests tacos. A bounce house provided entertainment for many attendees.
“[Our goal is] to create a safe area for the kids to come get some candy, have fun, and build some community within our neighborhood,” said Pastor Ezy Ulibarri. The space in which games were arranged was fenced in, preventing them from wandering off. One parent mentioned that this made the event feel protected, especially with so many children present.
“I estimate probably a good three, four hundred people passed through here tonight,” said Ulibarri.
While the church had a similar event in years past, they closed it for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marked a return, and a new beginning, with new activities being included.
A drive-through trunk-or-treat took place at The Gathering. Ten cars were arranged in a horseshoe shape, and visitors drove around them with windows rolled down as young volunteers brought candy.
Pastor Peter Foster was unavailable for comment.
First Baptist Church held their twentieth annual Lighthouse Outreach on the lawn of a family in the church. A large lighthouse prop set in the yard served as a theater for puppet shows, and church volunteers played live music. Others handed out hot chocolate and candy to attendees. Members of the church struck up conversations with those visiting, inviting them to attend a service and speaking with them about Jesus.
The church’s youth pastor, Dale Torres, spoke of their aim with the outreach. “The main point of the event is to proclaim Jesus as the light of the world.”
“It’s a good opportunity for our church body to serve together,” he continued. Between cooking food for the workers, serving the guests, watching for any issues that might arise, working the puppets, and playing music, many church members had places to help.
“Halloween has always been a dark holiday,” Pastor Steve Stoppe said. He said that, during his five years as a pastor in Texas, he had an idea. “Why not make this an evening of light?” Stoppe built a lighthouse prop and began the event to connect with the community. When he returned to Patterson in 2000, he brought it with him. With the exception of 2020 and 2021, the church has held it every year since.
It’s been running long enough to have generational impact, according to Torres. “People would come to that location so many years in a row, they would end up bringing their kids, and saying, ‘Oh, I went to this when I was younger.’ They made a point to bring their little ones to it, because of the memory and tradition of being at it.”
Both Ulibarri and Stoppe said they plan to organize their events again next year.
