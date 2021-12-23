Patterson Community Choir Christmas sing-a-long

On the night of December 17, New Hope Church of the Nazarene was home to the Patterson Community Choir. The choir sang traditional Christmas songs with all the original verses, inviting the audience to sing along.
The event lasted for around an hour and fifteen minutes, with 10 songs of 3-8 verses each being sung. Before each song, the choir director Tim Tooman introduced the song’s background, and after each song Ken Hasekamp, pastor of Adventure Christian Church, read portions of the Bible that tell the story of Jesus’ birth.
Jeff Molvik, one of the choir members, said that preparing for this event was easier than most of their performances, and another member, Jean Hamilton, agreed. Since they all sang in unison, in order to make singing along easier, the preparation was a breeze.
Tammy Luncich was one of the audience that night. She discovered the event because she attends the church it happened at, though she saw it in the Patterson Irrigator too. She said, “From last year, us not being able to get together, it’s nice that we can still get together and listen to the music and enjoy the Christmas season and celebrate the birth of our Lord.”
Nancy Miller was another member of the audience. Her mother is a singer in the choir, and Miller herself also sang with them in the past. She was uncertain until the last minute whether she could actually attend, because one of her daughters was expected to go into labor any minute. Fortunately for Miller, though, she was able to stay the whole night without the baby being born. She said she always enjoys listening to Christmas music, and enjoyed coming out to hear the choir.
It’s unsure if this will happen again next year, but the event guests can only hope that they can join the choir in song again next year.
