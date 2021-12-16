Patterson Community Choir to host Christmas carol sing-along

Did you know Patterson has its own community volunteer choir? It does—and they’re hosting a caroling event on Friday, Dec. 17.
For more than three years the Patterson Community Choir has been singing at various local events, such as the Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, as well as National Night Out and the downtown Christmas parade.
Choir Director Tim Tooman explained that a main objective of the choir is to preserve the traditional songs, those that are hundreds of years old. “One of the sad things in our current society is that many traditional songs are starting to disappear from the community memory,” he said. “Up until recently, almost everyone in the culture knew the songs, or at least the first verse of the songs. And now very few people know the words, although they might recognize the tune, or what the song is. The choir is designed to keep alive the traditions that are associated with the great music of the last couple of centuries, as well as sing some more fun, modern stuff.”
“Pop songs are nice and all,” Tooman noted, “but you lose that sense of the history that the old songs bring to our culture.”
Tooman’s background in music began at the age of six when he started playing piano. By the time he was 19 he had become a rather proficient classical pianist. “But there’s no money in that, so I went into atomic physics instead,” he said.
In addition to their two biological children, Tooman and his wife are also the adoptive parents of 14 children. Thirteen of their adopted children are from Ethiopia which factors heavily in his foray into music education. Tooman said, “It's hard to integrate people into a family when you have a giant language barrier,” using music to
After explaining how the differences between the adoptees’ native language and English are substantial, he said that family singing is a great way for those who only know a little English to be able to bond with the family. “In singing, the family comes together, you're standing around, you're doing something in common and making a nice sound. And so it turns out to be just a really great way to integrate new children from a radically different culture into a family.”
Tooman has also led numerous church choirs and singing groups for around 40 years, though never a permanent, standing, year-round choir like the Patterson Community Choir. He calls teaching music a “very serious hobby.”
The idea of the choir came from the regular Thursday morning prayer meetings of Patterson’s pastors, the same group that started the ChurchWithoutWalls Food Pantry. It resulted from the desire to bridge the gap between churches to further causes for the Christian community as a whole. “The choir is also a part where people that love to sing from any church in town can join in and just have a chance to express themselves and their voice through songs.”
As for the qualifications of members, Tooman said there are none, save that the members be either vaccinated or have had COVID-19, and thus have the antibodies. The group can handle those of any skill level. However, there is a lower limit on the age of singers, since many of the songs require adult voices. The director said boys, once their voice changes, and girls in their early teens are welcome to join.
“We, of course, enjoy members that have experience singing in choral groups in the past, and church choirs or community groups. We get people that have very little background in music theory, or in singing, other than perhaps in the car singing along to the radio, so we can handle all levels of skill and talent, and musical ability.”
Choir practice takes place on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is followed by a potluck dinner for those who’d like to stay. During that time, they warm up their voices, work on songs for their next singing event, and fellowship in between songs. Tooman explained, “[We] have a time where people can share any real concerns on their heart. A number of people have family members that have some medical issues. Sometimes some of the members themselves have other kinds of issues or just family affairs. I need to sell my house, or I need to buy something, that kind of stuff.” Afterward they raise all the needs to God by singing the Lord’s Prayer.
In fact, the choir is almost more of a social event for the members than anything else. Choir members form bonds with one another by sharing hardships and getting to know each other.
Tooman said that this conversation grows naturally out of the kind of singing the group does. “There is a style of singing that's most common today that comes from the part of the brain that's logical, sets goals, and achievements. And so you want to sing the song, you want to sing it correctly, you want to be on the right pitch, and you want to pronounce words correctly.”
He continued, “The church singing, the old hymns, and the kind of modern arrangements we sing … are designed to be some more from the heart, sung sincerely with the sense that these words apply to my life. I want to sing for somebody else, help them understand the meaning of the words. Not just intellectually, but the deep meaning.”
Two members of the Patterson Community Choir shared their stories that illustrate perfectly the contrast of experience the group contains.
Janet Ashford is one of the long-time members, having been with the choir for around three years. She joined after being invited by the director, who was a friend of her son-in-law. Ashford, with both her father and husband being ministers, has been singing in and directing church choirs for years.
“My husband died almost two years ago,” she said, “and I'm living alone and it's just nice to get out and be around some other people and do something together that's uplifting all of us.”
Clinton Ritchie has been with the choir for two years, and described his singing background as “No more than in the backyard with my family.” He discovered the choir through a friend at church.
“You will never have more involvement than if you're singing with people, the way it uplifts you and makes you feel good,” he said. “If everyone got involved with the choir, they would actually get to a point where the people that sing with you actually become part of a family and you actually have a great time. And that just makes you feel really good.”
Council Member Alfred Parham is also a member of the choir, and has been since the very beginning. He spoke of the importance of groups like this that bring people together who otherwise would never meet. “People from all over … just wouldn't have come because they wasn't a member of a particular church or an organization, but because they had an interest in singing, and plus it would give them an opportunity to say that they are part of a program in the city.”
He continued, “I view singing as something that every person can do. They don't have to be an expert, don’t have to be trained, but they just have an interest in singing.” Parham said that, even if people can’t participate in anything else, they can sing. “When they sing and come together, they are able to represent the city.”
The Patterson Community Choir is hosting a Christmas carol sing-along on the property of New Hope Nazarene Church on Friday 17 at 7 p.m. The choir will sing, and those attending are welcome to sing along with the words that will be displayed. “Hopefully everyone that comes really enjoys singing and will sing along with us,” Tooman said.
If you’re interesting in joining the choir, contact Director Tim Tooman by texting to (209) 620-1729 or by emailing timtooman@earthlink.net. They’re always looking for more members!
