According to a statement from her attorney, Shivaugn Alves was cited for driving under the influence in Modesto late in the night on August 26.
Alves’ attorney, Jak Sodhi, said that she had been the victim of a hit and run that left her vehicle disabled in a lane of traffic.
According to Sodhi, after the collision Alves contacted friends and requested they meet her at the scene in an effort to help her move the vehicle. Sodhi said, while waiting for her friends to arrive, Alves patronized a nearby establishment during which time she drank an unknown number of alcoholic beverages.
It was after she had been drinking that officers from Modesto Police Department contacted Alves about the collision before issuing the citation.
Alves, according to Sodhi, was dealing with personal issues related to the death of her brother. The family, he said, had placed the tombstone on her brother’s grave that day; afterward she had gone out to meet a friend.
Alves is currently undergoing treatment for issues related to alcohol, Sodhi said, he denied that she had been driving under the influence at the time of the collision. Alves, he said, “doesn’t abide anyone driving under the influence of alcohol, that’s not what she’s about. She didn’t cause an accident…she was not intoxicated at the time.”
The Modesto Police Department is in receipt of a public records request on behalf of the Irrigator, no further information has been made available.
