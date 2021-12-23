VOTER EDUCATION WORKSHOPS

Hosted by the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Office

All workshops will begin at 6:00 p.m. with time for question.

City of Riverbank

January 6, 2022

St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2827 Topeka St., Riverbank

City of Turlock

January 11, 2022

Turlock Library, Community Room, 550 N. Minaret Ave., Turlock

City of Waterford

January 12, 2022

Waterford Community Center, 540 C St., Waterford

City of Newman

January 18, 2022

L.J. Newman Memorial Building, 649 Orestimba Rd., Newman

City of Modesto

January 19, 2022

Stanislaus Veterans Center Banquet Hall, 3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto

City of Ceres

January 25, 2022

Ceres American Legion Hall, 2609 Lawrence St., Ceres

City of Oakdale

January 31, 2022

Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S 2nd Ave., Oakdale

City of Hughson

February 1, 2022

Hughson Community Senior Center, 2307 4th St., Hughson

City of Patterson

February 8, 2022

City Hall Board Chambers, 1 Plaza, Patterson

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.