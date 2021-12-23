VOTER EDUCATION WORKSHOPS
Hosted by the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters Office
All workshops will begin at 6:00 p.m. with time for question.
City of Riverbank
January 6, 2022
St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2827 Topeka St., Riverbank
City of Turlock
January 11, 2022
Turlock Library, Community Room, 550 N. Minaret Ave., Turlock
City of Waterford
January 12, 2022
Waterford Community Center, 540 C St., Waterford
City of Newman
January 18, 2022
L.J. Newman Memorial Building, 649 Orestimba Rd., Newman
City of Modesto
January 19, 2022
Stanislaus Veterans Center Banquet Hall, 3500 Coffee Rd., Modesto
City of Ceres
January 25, 2022
Ceres American Legion Hall, 2609 Lawrence St., Ceres
City of Oakdale
January 31, 2022
Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S 2nd Ave., Oakdale
City of Hughson
February 1, 2022
Hughson Community Senior Center, 2307 4th St., Hughson
City of Patterson
February 8, 2022
City Hall Board Chambers, 1 Plaza, Patterson
