Opening much later in the season than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson’s Farmer’s Market finally welcomed customers to shop on June 10.
Handcrafted, natural soap and skincare from Natures Loved Skin by Christina Halcon, Meticulous Maiden jewelry designed by artist Jamie Stavrianoudakis, and Sciabica’s California Olive Oil were just a few of the vendors who set up shop this year.
There was fresh fruit, jams and pastries, assorted vinegars and olive oil, pita bread and hummus, tamales, music, and barbecue from Doc’s, and personalized shirts and mugs.
Stavrianoudakis crafts and sells jewelry full time. This was her first time at Patterson’s market. Some of the larger Bay Area markets that she had already paid her deposit on are still not open to the public. Some markets have moved their vendors into an online market and have kept vendor deposits. It hasn’t been a very effective sales platform, says Stavrianoudakis. Estimating her loss of revenue at approximately $5,000 because of the pandemic, she is hopeful that sales will pick up, and the season will finish strong.
“Miss Alberta” Harrison lives in Ceres, and this was her first farmer’s market experience. She has previously participated in craft fairs but decided to invest in Patterson’s farmers market this year. Miss Alberta was selling hand-sewn travel-sized tissue packet covers, masks, and pincushions that look like cupcakes. She plans on coming back to the market next week and is also hopeful for a good season.
Patterson Farmers Market is located in the True Value Shopping Plaza located at 1040 West Las Palmas Avenue. It is open every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.