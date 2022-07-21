Patterson FFA racked up quite the accolades at this year's Stanislaus County Fair. Patterson students showed Sheep, Goats, Pigs and Beef Cattle, but it was their Meat Rabbits that hopped their way to championships.
Brianna Bingham, Yareslie Alcocer, Leia Verhaegen, and sisters’ Touraye and Taniyah Irvin each showed their rabbits in the market rabbit show at the county fair.
“They went in [to the fair] on July 8th and were there until the 17th,” said FFA Advisor and Patterson High School Teacher, Kendall Imbrogno.
According to Imbrogno, the students had 30 days to bring their rabbits to weight and practice their showmanship for the judges.
“They had to work really hard in those 30 days. They can’t miss a single feeding…they have been working hard on their showmanship, how they handle the rabbits, and they have to really be on it all the time.”
A surprise victory on their first day at the fair motivated the young ladies to push for the rest of the competition.
“This was their very first time showing rabbits,” said Imbrogno. “So [when they won] market classes on their first day, they were very excited. They did not expect it at all.”
Taniyah Irvin won Reserve Supreme Champion Market Rabbit Meat Pen and later took home the Champion FFA Rabbit Meat Pen. Leia Vergaegen won Reserve Champion FFA Rabbit Meat Pen and then went on to also win the Champion FFA Rabbit Single Fryer.
“There was a lot of competition and these students excelled in the show…Many FFA members work for years to receive a champion banner and these students won their first time showing rabbits. As their FFA advisor, I am extremely proud of all of their accomplishments. Since the day they picked out their rabbits, they have been responsible and dedicated to caring for these animals.”
Patterson FFA Beef Cattle and Pigs placed first and second in their classes and student Catelyn Mendoza received Best of Breed with her American Fuzzy Lop Rabbit.
