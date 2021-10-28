The Patterson High School FFA team dominated the Sectional Opening and Closing contest last week at Orestimba High School in Newman. The group took home eleven first place awards in both Advanced and Intermediate levels both individually and cohesively.
“We transported five teams from Patterson to Newman where we competed in the Opening and Closing Competition against 10 other schools in our section,” said FFA Chapter President, Adolfo Virgen, who won first place with the Advanced team and individually.
According to the FFA website, the Opening and Closing Ceremony is designed to develop agricultural leadership by providing for FFA members participation in public speaking activities and stimulating interest in leadership and citizenship.
“We practiced for a month in preparation of the competition,” said Senior, Natasha Carter, who took home first place with the Intermediate group as well as an individual first place. “We just worked on perfecting it with our teams so that when we went to go compete, we could be ready to beat everybody.”
Judges at the competition were on the lookout for how well teams and individuals conducted themselves as they recited the rehearsed script that was first written by Henry Groseclose in 1925.
“We were judged on the accuracy of the words, on the memorization, on how well we pronounce and talk and how we inflect our voices,” said Virgen. “They also judged us on how we carry ourselves, our poise and how uniform we are as a team.”
Both the Intermediate and Advanced teams won first place with the Intermediate team having 4 individual winners: Breianna Bingham, Natasha Carter, Morgan Gonzales Mari Onofre and the Advanced team with 5: Adolfo de jesus Virgen, Olivia Valdespino, Isabella Rodriguez and Claire Pierce.
“Just because it’s called the Future Farmers of America doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s just going to be farming,” said Virgen. “We are involved in various industries that just touch upon it at least a little bit ranging from the sciences like food chemistry and the study of food to the veterinary sciences...FFA is basically an amalgamation of different educational pathways that allow you to work with not only farming, but with animals and various different industries...you get a lot of leadership skills [from the socialization], social skills, soft skills and even if you don’t want to work in the agricultural industry or any sector of it, a lot of the skills and experiences you gain from working with the teachers from working with your peers and different events it really sticks with you and helps change you and make you into a better person.”
