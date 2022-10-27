All-risk, also called all-hazard, is used to describe a fire agency that responds to every type of hazard.
From structure fires and advanced life support to traffic accidents and other hazardous conditions, Patterson Fire has been serving the westside since 1935.
Over those 87 years, much has changed. Volunteers became paid career firefighters. New tools and techniques have been introduced and the outcome of various emergency situations have been improved. More buildings have been saved from destruction, fewer lives have been lost, and generally, firefighters and civilians alike are safer than ever due to improved building standards and safety regulations.
According to a report published by the National Fire Protection Association in 2021, firefighter injuries from 2005-2019 generally declined year over year with most injuries occurring during structure fires. Although the numbers – 41,950 in 2005, and 23,820 in 2019 – trend downward, the risk of injury remains every day.
Risk mitigation is a practice in every fire agency on every call. Stabilizing a vehicle to safely extricate trapped passengers, ventilating a burning building, considering structural integrity of a collapsed building are all examples of risk mitigation. These exercises are to prevent injury and death – to do as much good as possible while lessening the risk to emergency responders.
As the host agency for a recent trench rescue training event, Patterson Fire continues their mission of “...providing high quality emergency service response, education, prevention and preparedness.”
The training event, funded in part by the Industrial Emergency Council (IEC), was attended by firefighters from across the northern region of California including the Bay Area, Merced and Sacramento.
Firefighters participated in classroom instruction before spending two days in the field putting to practice the concepts they learned.
After the trenches were dug, crews began building worktables and preparing their equipment as if they were responding to rescue a victim in a collapsed trench. With the goal of stabilizing the collapse to safely extricate a victim, plywood walls were constructed and lowered into the trench. Crews used strategically placed 2x4s, 4x4s, screw jacks, and hydraulic jacks to secure the shoring material.
Saturday’s field experience was a dry-run of sorts as there was no collapse to shore or victim to rescue. Crews above ground supported the efforts of those outfitted with harnesses in the trenches. They retrieved tools, cut lengths of wood, and ensured safety and accountability of those below ground. And when the job was complete, the supports and walls were removed and deconstructed, the above ground crew switched places with the below ground crew and the exercise began again.
The technical proficiency of the participating firefighters was evident throughout the weekend, but it was most obvious on Sunday. As Vince Lombardi said, “Preparedness is the ultimate confidence builder.” Friday’s classroom lesson and Saturday’s dry-run laid a foundation of confidence to prepare for Sunday’s success.
Crews arrived to find a victim (dummy), buried in the collapsed trench. Utilizing the knowledge and practice of the previous days’ training they made quick work of the trench rescue including the use of a basket and tripod hoist to extricate the victim.
Continuing education is necessary to meet certain job requirements but events like these offer agencies something more. Increasing opportunities for staff to pursue career diversification and advancement is a tangible sign of an agency’s commitment to investment; they increase morale and draw a larger pool of well-qualified firefighters during recruitment.
Further, by hosting training events like this a local agency can develop partnerships with training providers that may benefit the agency through the acquisition of new equipment.
With more training events on the horizon for both Patterson Fire and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, westside residents can rely on the professional readiness of their first responders, regardless of the hazard.
