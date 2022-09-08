August 29
6:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Baldwin Road.
11:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
2:15 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Third Street at Sperry Avenue.
2:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
7:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
August 30
6:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
11:30 a.m.: Person in distress on Skimmer Drive.
1:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Amberina Drive.
1:33 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:35 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
4:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Sierra Creek Court.
August 31
8:19 a.m.: Person in distress on South Fifth Street.
9:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Kestrel Drive at American Eagle Avenue.
10:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
12:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
12:32 p.m.: Gas leak on Logan Way.
2:38 p.m.: Medical assist Marsh Wren Court.
2:49 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
7:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
9:50 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
September 1
7:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court.
7:58 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
9:57 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Second Street at Ivy Avenue.
10:42 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Millwood Drive at Walnut Avenue.
12:04 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Ninth Street.
3:01 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
3:14 p.m.: Wrong location on Snow Creek Lane.
6:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
11:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Third Street.
September 2
1:59 a.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
12:55 p.m.: Medical aid Renzo Lane.
1:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Warbler Lane.
3:01 p.m.: Emergency medical service on Red Robin Drive.
4:07 p.m.: Public service assistance on North Third Street.
7:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
9:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
September 3
1:38 a.m.: Medical aid on Pennyroyal Court.
10:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Wanzia Court.
12:32 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Sunflower Drive.
4:23 p.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Somerset Way.
7:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Mackilhaffy Drive.
7:21 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Seventh Street.
10:17 p.m.: Public service assistance East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Boulevard at Baldwin Road.
September 4
12:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
6:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Illusion Court.
7:05 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
9:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
9:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Susan Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.