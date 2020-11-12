Patterson fire log from November 2 through November 8, 2020

November 2
4:46 a.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue at Barros Street.
2:27 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
November 3
12:19 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
3:23 p.m.: Medical aid on North Hartley Street.
4:51 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
5:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
November 4
12:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Washburn Street.
2:22 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
7:32 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
11:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Beaver Creek Drive.
7:13 p.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
10:29 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
November 5
6:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
9:59 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sanderling Drive.
5:27 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
November 6
5:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Morning Glory Drive.
8:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Gaugin Way.
9:46 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
10:51 a.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Almond Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: Public service assistance on Placer Creek Drive.
7:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
November 7
4:14 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
5:44 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on South Del Puerto Ave.
9:17 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
5:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on North Third Street.
6:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
9:56 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Ninth Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Locust Avenue.
November 8
8:09 a.m.: Medical aid on Eucalyptus Avenue.
10:41 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:28 a.m.: Emergency Medical Services canceled upon arrival at Osprey Drive.
1:20 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
2:46 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Washburn Street.
8:43 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 2
1:07 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Haidlen Avenue.
5:58 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire south Interstate 5.
November 3
8:13 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Pete Miller Road.
3:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
November 4
9:38 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
10:04 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
12:58 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5 off-ramp.
6:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Kasson Road.
10:55 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on East Inyo Avenue.
November 5
2:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on River Road.
November 6
12:09 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
November 7
4:22 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
6:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Stark Road.
7:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Jensen Road.
November 8
No calls for service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.