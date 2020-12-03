November 23
8:52 a.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
11:54 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
November 24
12:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
5:49 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Finster Street.
6:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
12:32 p.m.: Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm on Logan Way.
5:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
6:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
November 25
10:01 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Henley Parkway.
1:35 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: Gas leak on Sperry Avenue.
9:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
November 26
1:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
2:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
6:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Scarlet Lane.
2:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Mertz Court.
6:47 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
7:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Shorthorn Street.
8:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
November 27
3:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
9:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
11:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
2:29 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
4:44 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:08 p.m.: Fire on McMurphy Court.
November 28
2:16 a.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
6:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive at Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
12:24 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:38 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
11:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
November 29
1:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Moonflower Court.
6:57 a.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
11:24 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Van Gogh Lane.
9:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Brook Hollow Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 23
7:45 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no carbon monoxide, on West Fifth Street.
9:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Laird Street.
11:22 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
1:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
7:22 p.m.: Water related rescue on Orestimba Road.
November 24
1:23 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
2:03 p.m.: Smoke check on South McCracken Road.
10:31 p.m.: Special type of incident on Deforest Avenue.
November 25
5:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
5:47 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
5:48 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Highway 33.
November 26
12:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
11:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
8:34 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 off-ramp.
November 27
3:39 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
4:35 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Prince Road.
12:16 p.m.: Smoke check on North Interstate 5 off-ramp.
8:38 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5 on-ramp.
November 28
9:16 p.m.: Smoke check on Prune Avenue.
November 29
8:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on North Interstate 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.