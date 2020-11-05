Patterson fire log from October 26 through November 1, 2020

October 26
1:46 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:28 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Tiree Place.
1:33 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Miraggio Drive.
3:16 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: Building fire on Ward and West Las Palmas Avenue.
October 27
7:16 a.m.: False alarm or false call Henley Parkway.
8:52 a.m.: Medical aid on Granite Creek Drive.
10:40 a.m.: Electric wiring/equipment problem on Lavender Lane.
9:00 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation no CO on South Third Street.
October 28
10:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
1:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
1:38 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
9:00 p.m.: Hazardous conditions on Snake Creek Drive.
10:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Totman Court.
October 29
8:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Azalea Drive.
11:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Park Center Drive.
12:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
4:30 p.m.: Cooking fire. The fire was contained to the area on Kestrel Drive.
4:34 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Amberina Drive and South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
8:42 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Sperry and West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:15 p.m.: Person in distress on South Third Street.
October 30
11:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Pinto Way.
5:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Snow Creek Lane.
6:52 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on M Street.
October 31
11:10 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Mendocino Creek Drive.
2:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
3:59 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue.
4:43 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
7:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Clover and Sperry Avenue.
November 1
12:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
11:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
1:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry and American Eagle Avenue.
4:40 p.m.: Smoke detector activation- no fire- unintentional on Westfield Lane.
4:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Palomino Way.
7:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Pitscottie Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 26
12:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Crows Landing Road.
11:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
4:46 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire-unintentional.
4:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Beall Avenue.
October 27
9:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Bartch Avenue.
9:32 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to River and Oaklea Road.
8:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Vineyard Avenue.
8:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Paradise Avenue.
October 28
5:58 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Diablo Grande Parkway.
9:30 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Gaffery Road.
4:43 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Shiells Road.
October 29
1:05 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North McCracken Road.
2:00 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
October 30
No calls reported.
October 31
12:30 a.m.: Roadside fire on Highway 33.
9:10 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
12:47 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
5:46 p.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
7:49 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
8:36 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
8:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
9:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
10:38 p.m.: Special type of incident on Maze Boulevard.
November 1
12:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
4:53 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North Interstate 5.
